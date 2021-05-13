GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EAF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 169,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

