Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.83

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grainger stock opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.06.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

