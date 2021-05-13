Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.81. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 720,318 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The company has a market cap of C$311.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

