Gravity (GZRO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $471,749.32 and approximately $94.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

