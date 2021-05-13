Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $101.17

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.17, but opened at $109.52. Gravity shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $760.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

