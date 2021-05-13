Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,806 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

