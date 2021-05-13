Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Five9 worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,336,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

FIVN opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -305.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

