Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 25,568 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of PDC Energy worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

