Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

