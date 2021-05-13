Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 4,300 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Bradley John Fedorchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00.

GWO stock remained flat at $C$36.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 665,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.49. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.85.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

