Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

