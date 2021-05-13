Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler Purchases 10,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 835,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

