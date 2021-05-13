Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.75. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

GDOT stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,363,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.