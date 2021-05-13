Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.75. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

GDOT stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,363,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.