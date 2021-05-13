Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $54.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 722,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,408. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.