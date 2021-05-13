Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49.

