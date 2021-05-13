Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$3.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

