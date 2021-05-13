Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $880.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 876.50 ($11.45), with a volume of 20421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 815.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.21. The company has a market cap of £287.86 million and a P/E ratio of 484.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

