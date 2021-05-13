Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

