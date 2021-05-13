Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.30. The company has a market cap of £247.57 million and a PE ratio of -178.13.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.