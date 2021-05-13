Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.30. The company has a market cap of £247.57 million and a PE ratio of -178.13.
About Griffin Mining
