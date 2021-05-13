Griffin Securities Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $478.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

