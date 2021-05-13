GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 3,331,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.54 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

