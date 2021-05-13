GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $38.81. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 15,177 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.45 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

