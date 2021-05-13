Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.98

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $12.51. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 950,493 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
