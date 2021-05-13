Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.98

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $12.51. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 950,493 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

