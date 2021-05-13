GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.39

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 11387411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

