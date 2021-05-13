Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,823. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.60. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.