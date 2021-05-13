Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

GH stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

