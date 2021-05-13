Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

TSE GCG.A traded up C$1.02 on Thursday, reaching C$32.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$890.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$19.40 and a 12 month high of C$32.86.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

