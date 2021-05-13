Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.54

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.54 and traded as high as C$32.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$891.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 193,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25. Insiders bought 339,775 shares of company stock worth $10,572,507 in the last ninety days.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.