Gulden (NLG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,864.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $106,864.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00628533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,739,556 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

