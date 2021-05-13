Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.57. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 27,055 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

