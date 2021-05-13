GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys 887 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GVO Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.4% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 103,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

