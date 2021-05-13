GVO Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GVO Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.7% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 293,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 263,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,165. The company has a market capitalization of $566.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.