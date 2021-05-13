GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

