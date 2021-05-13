GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $79.49 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $79.49 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,230,435 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

