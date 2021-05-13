GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

