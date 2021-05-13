Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:HAE traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 4,822,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,220. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

