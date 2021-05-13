Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-18% to $983 million – $1.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 4,822,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

