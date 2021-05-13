Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $351,799.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $351,799.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 213,703,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.