Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

