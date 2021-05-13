Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

