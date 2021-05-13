Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

