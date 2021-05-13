Halving Token (HALV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Halving Token has a market capitalization of $27,065.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00650294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00082367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00233267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $617.68 or 0.01231335 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.01051377 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,076,701 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.