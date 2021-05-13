Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

FSLY opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

