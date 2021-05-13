Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.14 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

