Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

