Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 29,200 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

