Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

NYSE BLD opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

