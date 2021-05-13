Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,024 shares of company stock worth $13,677,220 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.