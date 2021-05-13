Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

