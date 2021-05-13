Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.